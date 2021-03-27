Don’t host Tinubu’s birthday party in Govt House, Arewa youths tell Ganduje

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

For alleged moves to turn Government House ,Kano into venue for the birthday party of National leader of the APC,BolaAhmed Tinubu,the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum(AYCF) has cautioned Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and advised him to move the event elsewhere .

“The plan is an insult on the symbol of authority that the Government House has been to the Kano people for decades,” they said.

A statement issued by the AYCF National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima yesterday, frowned at the choice of Kano Government House as the only place in the North for celebrating Tinubu’s birthday.

“He kept quiet while Northerners were under attack in Oyo and some parts of the Southwest,” they said.

“While people from Ganduje’s Northern Nigeria were being maimed, Tinubu kept mute even when Northerners’ assets were being destroyed in some parts of the Southwest,” they alleged.

“In the guise of hunting down imaginary herdsmen he could not even condemn the violence. Yet, this is shamelessly the special guest for Ganduje in Kano Government House,” they said.

“Kano is not only the financial nerve centre of the North, but also the symbol of the region’s cultural and historical pride, up to today and we won’t fold our arms and watch this pillar of the North turned into a birthday party venue for people who are not officials of any government in the country.”

READ ALSO:

The youths urged Ganduje “not to allow himself to be used as the only governor in the North to avail a whole symbol of authority—the Government House for a private citizen’s birthday party, something no Lagos State Governor has ever done to even the most respected politicians or private individuals from the North.

“Why can’t the governor of Lagos State, where Tinubu has a lot of influence do so inside the Government House, Alausa? Has Governor Ganduje ever hosted Aminu Kano’s remembrance in Government House? And if Governor Ganduje is so desperate about pleasing Tinubu, either as associate or political godfather what stops him from using any event

centre or stadium in Kano Municipal that could be more conveniently used for such purposes? Why must it be Government House?”

“We wish to advise Governor Ganduje to drop this primitive idea of hosting a private individual inside Kano Government House, or else we will apply all legitimate means of stopping this embarrassing wastage and denigration of the official abode of a Governor for fun,” they stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: