Don’t go to Port Harcourt for any meet, AFN warns athletes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ben Efe

Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, has warned its athletes not to attend the meet reportedly being organised in Port Harcourt to select athletes who will represent the country at the African Championships, World Relays and U-20 World Championships.

A press statement signed by one S.Y Pepple had called on States Associations, Para-Military, and Clubs to attend the meet on March 27-29, but according to AFN secretary-general Adisa Adeniyi, athletes and their coaches should disregard the invitation.

ALSO READ: Nigeria Council of Islamic Clerics urge Gov Ganduje to lift ban on Sheikh Abduljabbar

“The AFN as constituted by-laws and statues does not recognise Mr SY Pepple and he has no capacity to initiate a meet for Nigerian athletes to come for selection trials in Port Harcourt,” the AFN said in a statement signed by Prince Beyioku.

Rather the AFN is partnering with Making of Champions to run the second all-comers meet and Olympic Evaluation trial in Lagos on March 30-31 at the Yaba College of Technology sports centre.

Meanwhile, the sports ministry has urged Ibrahim Gasau to stop parading himself as AFN president as it has filed for a stay of execution at a Federal and Appeal Court decision to upturn the impeachment of the embattled president.

”The AFN wants to put on record that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court against the judgement of the Court of Appeal which recognizes Shehu Ibrahim Gusau AFN president and an application for stay of execution as well as injunction pending appeal has been lodged at the court.

”Consequently, in view of the stay of execution already lodged, it is criminal and contemptuous for Ibrahim Shehu Gusau to parade himself as the President of AFN,” read the statement.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: