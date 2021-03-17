Breaking News
Translate

Dog blamed for crashing owner’s Jeep into building

On 3:12 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

File photo

A Jeep crashed into a building in Wisconsin and the incident is being blamed on the inexperience of the vehicle’s driver: a dog.

Sturgeon Bay Police said officers responded Wednesday to art museum Pearl of Door County, where a Jeep had crashed into the building.

The vehicle’s owner told police his Jeep had been parked at a gas station while he went across the street to the Sunflower Bakery, and when he came outside the vehicle had crashed into Pearl.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women could protect babies, Israeli researchers say

The owner said his 5-year-old Australian shepherd, Callie, had apparently knocked the shifter out of the park and the vehicle rolled into the building.

“It’s not every day that a dog drives a Jeep across traffic and right into your business!” Pearl of Door County said in a Facebook post.

Police said no one was injured in the crash. Callie’s owner said the canine’s driving privileges have been permanently revoked.

“Callie and I are very happy no one was hurt and there was very little damage as a result of the incident the other day,” he told WBAY-TV.

UPI

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!