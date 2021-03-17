Dog blamed for crashing owner’s Jeep into building

Kindly Share This Story:

A Jeep crashed into a building in Wisconsin and the incident is being blamed on the inexperience of the vehicle’s driver: a dog.

Sturgeon Bay Police said officers responded Wednesday to art museum Pearl of Door County, where a Jeep had crashed into the building.

The vehicle’s owner told police his Jeep had been parked at a gas station while he went across the street to the Sunflower Bakery, and when he came outside the vehicle had crashed into Pearl.

The owner said his 5-year-old Australian shepherd, Callie, had apparently knocked the shifter out of the park and the vehicle rolled into the building.

“It’s not every day that a dog drives a Jeep across traffic and right into your business!” Pearl of Door County said in a Facebook post.

Police said no one was injured in the crash. Callie’s owner said the canine’s driving privileges have been permanently revoked.

“Callie and I are very happy no one was hurt and there was very little damage as a result of the incident the other day,” he told WBAY-TV.

