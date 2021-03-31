DJ Black Beat charges FG to invest in booming Nigerian entertainment industry to drive growth

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bassey Ekaette

Foremost Nigerian Disc Jockey (DJ), hypeman and record label owner, Blackk Beat has said that the Nigerian entertainment sector has improved to the stage where government should take advantage of the growth and invest in the trillion dollar industry, at this time when our peculiarity has begun to gain world recognition.

Speaking with newsmen via a virtual platform, the award winning Disc Jockey, who is based in Turkey, tipped Nigerian artists who are doing well in promoting African beats on the world stage and implored Federal Government to invest in the industry that is worth $1.7 trillion.

He said: “Government can help the Nigerian creative and music industry by empowering and equipping up and coming artists and fast growing record publishers with a free platform and less data cost for using major online music stores. This will make it easier for listeners to stream and download from major online music stores such as the newly introduced MSCN Gocreate app in Nigeria, Spotify, iTunes, Deezer, YouTube, among others.

“Government can also encourage live events and outdoor events by sponsoring and enforcing rules that every multinational company in Nigeria should partner with known creative unions to initiate cultural music festivals and related events, as part of their corporate social responsibilities sponsor music and cultural events by every quota.

“A union such as Performing Musicians Employers’ Association Of Nigeria (PMAN) working hand in hand with government and record publishers will help to improve the growth of music and facilitate music business of today in Nigeria in the online music marketing.

“The Federal Government should endeavour to work with those in the music business to provide seminars in partnership with the media and industry professionals, to engage and educate the Nigerian musicians and content creators about online global music marketing and music business. Pointing out the way it works for aspiring music artists and giving information on best practices for today’s online music publication procedures and distribution.”

Blackk Beat, whose real name is Okechukwu Onyeachom from Imo State, has dropped countless mixtapes and produced hit songs featuring ‘A’-list artists with several hits to his credit.

DJ Blackk Beat also doubles as a hype man because of his versatility and vocal ability both on stage and in clubs.

He runs the record label (Blackk Beat Music) with eight talented artists currently under his wings (Professional, Legely, Aero Y, Web Boi, OAQ, Realkamelion, Bris Mawanda, and Ayo Jaymax).DJ Blackk Beat have released hits in 2021 featuring Nkechi Blessing Sunday (Nollywood actress), Danny S and Emarshal.

