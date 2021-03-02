Dispute: Obasanjo’s name not used for transactions — Land owners

Kindly Share This Story:

WINNERS’ Chapel (World Mission Agency), yesterday, denied using former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s name or his associate for any transaction or harassment of innocent citizens on its 166 acres of land that was properly acquired from landowners at Feru community of Iyana-Iyesi area of Ota, in the Ado-Odo-Ota local government area of Ogun State.

In a statement by the landowners, Augustine Omilelewe (Ikibawo) and Rasheed Dada (Feru), the consultant who facilitated the purchase, Nurudeen Adeoye and World Mission Agency and lawyer, Pastor Felix Agbanwu, after a meeting in Ota, following alleged name-dropping and land grabbing accusations leveled against Abraham Akanle.

The statement reads: “This land is said to have been acquired by World Mission Agency from two families of Ikibawo and Feru after duly ascertaining the rift between the two families were settled.

READ ALSO:

“Necessary legal document of ownership were said to have been confirmed to be authentic owners and had since taken possession and fenced the parameters covering the acres with C of O: MC2/PET/11/005/1024905 and Deed of Assignment Made between the joint family of Ikibawo and Feru and World Mission Agency Incorporated since 2007.

“At no point was Chief Akanle involved in the transactions on the said land and by extension, Obasanjo’s name was never used for any legal or illegal land deal. So, the onus lies on one of Obasanjo’s counsel, Kabir Akanbi, to prove as stated in a national newspaper of February 26, 2021.

“All along, no one questioned the genuineness of all the transactions relating to the land, until last year when one Ibuoye with others were accused of forcefully breaking and destroying the gated land and started excavation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: