Discriminate against older persons, pay N2 million Fine, Senate warns

Passes the older persons’ rights and privileges Bill 2020

Passes Amendment to Child Rights Act

Anyone convicted of sexual offence can’t work with children

THE Senate Tuesday passed the Older Persons (Rights and Privileges) Bill 2020 that prescribes a fine of N2 million or N200, 000 for organisations or individuals who discriminate against older persons.

The Bill which was read the third time and passed was aimed at addressing the social and economic challenges triggered by aging and the need for government to formulate policies that would incorporate the elderly and cater to their well-being.

The passage was a sequel to the presentation of the report by the Chairperson Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Senator Betty Apiafi, Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Rivers West during plenary.

According to her, the bill seeks to confer privileges and benefits on older persons that are aimed at enhancing their quality of life as well as strengthen and protect the rights of older persons.

The approved Bill will also prescribe preventive measures where older person’s rights are derived among other provisions and to further highlight some of the challenges facing the elderly in Nigeria today and these include, but not limited to challenges of retirement, aging, and social isolation.

After concurrence by the House of Representatives, the passed bill will be forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law.

Also Tuesday, the Senate passed the Child Rights Act 2003 (Amendment) Bill and with the passage, any person who has been convicted of a sexual offence cannot work with children.

The passage was a sequel to the presentation of the report by the Chairperson Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Senator Betty Apiafi, Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Rivers West during plenary.

According to Apiafi, the amendment would further give protection to the Nigerian child against any form of sexual violence and abuse suffered in the hands of caregivers and others.

