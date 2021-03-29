Digitisation, finance, risk management to remain focus for oil and gas operators – MD, Aiteo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Obasi Sabastine

The Group Managing Director, Aiteo Eastern E&P, Victor Okoronkwo has stated that financial leadership and risk management will remain the key areas of focus for Upstream oil and gas companies.

Okoronkwo said this in a Wrap-Up Address he presented at the Society Of Petroleum Engineers Oloibiri Lectore Series And Energy Forum (SPEOLEF) held at the PTDF Auditorium Abuja.

The lecture which was attended by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, the Director, Department of Petroleum Resources, Auwalu Sarki had as its theme: Operational Excellence and Portfolio Optimisation – Way Forward for The Oil and Gas Industry Post Covid-19.

Speaking at the event, the Aiteo Group Managing Director observed that the oil and gas industry is still grappling with the aftermath of the crash in global oil price and collapse in demand which were triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated, “This phenomenon has accelerated new paradigms in Portfolio Optimisation and Supply Chain balance in the industry. With the price volatility, geo-political tussle between Russia and Saudi Arabia experienced during the first wave of global covid lock down, financial leadership and liquidity risk management will remain major areas of focus for upstream oil and gas companies. Digitisation and big data have also become key tools for success in the industry and will gain even more prominence in a post COVID era.”

He explained that the industry is not yet out of the woods, despite promising trends in price as influenced by OPEC+ production cuts. He said, “The unprecedented discovery, approvals and now application of the COVID 19 vaccines, hopefully the pandemic would be contained and economies will start opening again.”

According to him, the lock down has demonstrated that, with increasing speed and capacity in connectivity (like 5G), digital tools are no longer just enabling communication. “They are providing and indeed accelerating opportunities for value creation and value capture through enterprise integration, communication across multiple social media, remote monitoring, task automation, all to enhance operational efficiency, integrity, and process safety.

“So today, digitization is no longer an option but a fundamental requirement for companies to go leaner and to remain competitive particularly in this era of energy transition.”

He emphasized that successful implementation of digitization will require collaboration across multiple industry stakeholders including investors, leaders and even policy makers. Okoronkwo said, “It will also require reforming existing enterprise data architecture, adoption of cloud computing, internet of things, artificial intelligence, drone technology, social media and whole lot of other emerging mobile computing and communication platforms.”

