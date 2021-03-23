DESOPADEC boss tasks security experts on measures to curb insecurity in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh has tasked security experts to provide guidance for law enforcement agencies in curbing the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

The DESOPADEC boss gave the charge in his address as chairman during the 15th anniversary celebration of the International Institute of Professional Security (IIPS) held over the weekend at Lagos.

Represented by Mr. Yinka Kotoye, Chief Askia noted that Nigeria is contending with a serious security challenge that requires the input of experts on security issues.

According to him, “We must and should be the go to institute in security matters. We must be innovative as we design ways and means, including effective security communication strategies to tackle our security challenges.”

Given the progressive slide towards breakdown of law and order, the DESOPADEC boss said the Institute as a front line body of security professionals, must put its expertise at the disposal of the country’s security agencies to help secure the nation.

“We should now position the Institute to an enviable level to engender patronage by corporate bodies, thereby enhancing our status and standards, comparable to our contemporaries in the world,” he told the Institute.

In addressing the nation’s security challenges, he said the safety of industrial infrastructure which, according to him, is critical to economic growth should not be ignored.

“There should be more collaborative effort between our Institute and the manufacturing and other industrial sectors in enhancing industrial security and safety. Efficient protection of companies’ assets has a way of improving profit generation, which in the long term has a multiplier effect on the economy”, he noted.

The DESOPADEC chief executive said experts in security matters should provide guidance in the effort to curb rising insecurity in Nigeria, stating that members of the Institute can do more to help safeguard and secure Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: