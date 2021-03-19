Delta speaker, others, charge new Okpe youth leaders on peace

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Commissioner for Works, Hon. James Aguoye and others have admonished tasked youths of Okpe Kingdom in the state to collaborate with security agencies to make the area peaceful.

They made the call at the swearing-in of the new executive of Okpe Youths Council, OYC, urging the new leaders to work in synergy to ensure that their dreams of a united kingdom come to past.

Those sworn in as the new OYC officers include Mr Otomewo Israel , (President ), Mr Jarikre Belvin (Vice president, ) Mr Samuel Ekpo, (Secretary ) Mr Moses Odiete (Treasurer ) Mr Itorho Precious (Public Relations officer ) Mr Onomakpo Emubo, (Financial Secretary ) and Sarah Ayomanor (Woman leader)

Others were Obriki Matthew, (Organizing Secretary), Okutele Edesiri (Mobilization Director), Iburu Ufuoma, (Welfare Director) and Ekeke Maureen (Assistant woman leader).

Oborevwori, represented by one of his aides, Mr Freeborn Eghagha, told the new executive officers “to always consult widely before they take any decision so that they will not make mistake (s).”

Commissioner for Works said he was particularly grateful to God for the peaceful and credible elections, which invariably led to a successful inauguration that gave room to a new executive officers of the council.

Former chairman of the local government area, Okakuro, Prince Godwin Ejinyere, chaired the event, present council boss, Hon. Isaiah Esiowa and chief executive officer of Richardson Continental Hotel, Sapele, Mr Randy Okotie, commended the new officers on their assumption of office.

They also asked to use their newfound position to tackle criminality in the area, especially the Sapele-Warri Road, which has been a hotbed of criminal elements, in recent times.

Israel in his inaugural speech, said: “We wish to express our sincere appreciation to His Royal Majesty, Orhue 1, Major Gen Felix Mujakperuo retd, the Orodje of Okpe kingdom, the traditional council, Udogun Okpe for their fatherly role and assistance they have been rendering to Okpe Youth Council”

“This administration will anchor on collective executive decision, consultation across board and will run an all-inclusive government. We will work hard collectively to reposition the council to compete with other youth council around the globe. ”

“The task to unite Okpe Youths is primarily the focal point of this administration because we know that when the youths are united, we can do the uncommon and protect our territorial boundaries, ” he stated.

