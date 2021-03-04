Breaking News
Translate

Delta Polls: Rep member Ereyitomi urges Warri residents to vote PDP candidates

On 4:21 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi

The member Representing Warri Federal Constituency and House of Reps Deputy Committee Chairman on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has called on voters  from three Warri LGAs to vote for Peoples Democratic Party , PDP  candidates at all levels in the forthcoming  Delta State Local Government Councils Election holding Saturday March 6, 2021.

 Ereyitomi while soliciting for votes for the PDP candidates of Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs, Wednesday urged the people of Warri federal constituency to vote massively for all PDP candidates from Chairmanship to councillorship across Warri Federal constituency as well as throughout the state, noting that PDP is the only party to beat at  the poll.

READ ALSOFOOD BLOCADE: NEF official disowns spokesperson over statement on Bello, Fani-Kayode

 Ereyitomi who was speaking to voters and PDP faithful at Bowen Ward , Warri, he appealed to  his constituents to come out en masse  to vote for PDP as PDP will coast  home to victory at the election.

The lawmaker commended Bowen  Ward and other Wards across the three Warri LGAs as well as  their campaign council for working hard,  saying PDPs achievements in Delta state especially with building of infrastructure just as the recently commissioned Ighogbadu Secondary School and the Ubeji kilometres of Roads all in Warri , are signs and testimonies that PDP is doing better for the people to warrant them to win all seats at the councils  election.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!