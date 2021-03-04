Delta Polls: Rep member Ereyitomi urges Warri residents to vote PDP candidates

Kindly Share This Story:

The member Representing Warri Federal Constituency and House of Reps Deputy Committee Chairman on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has called on voters from three Warri LGAs to vote for Peoples Democratic Party , PDP candidates at all levels in the forthcoming Delta State Local Government Councils Election holding Saturday March 6, 2021.

Ereyitomi while soliciting for votes for the PDP candidates of Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs, Wednesday urged the people of Warri federal constituency to vote massively for all PDP candidates from Chairmanship to councillorship across Warri Federal constituency as well as throughout the state, noting that PDP is the only party to beat at the poll.

Ereyitomi who was speaking to voters and PDP faithful at Bowen Ward , Warri, he appealed to his constituents to come out en masse to vote for PDP as PDP will coast home to victory at the election.

The lawmaker commended Bowen Ward and other Wards across the three Warri LGAs as well as their campaign council for working hard, saying PDPs achievements in Delta state especially with building of infrastructure just as the recently commissioned Ighogbadu Secondary School and the Ubeji kilometres of Roads all in Warri , are signs and testimonies that PDP is doing better for the people to warrant them to win all seats at the councils election.

Kindly Share This Story: