Delta LG polls: We’re not being bankrolled by govt — Observers

By Festus Ahon

COUNTDOWN to the March 6 Delta State Local Government Councils elections, accredited Civil Society/Non-Governmental Organization in the State, Friday, said they were not being bankrolled by the State Government to favour the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Chairman of Accredited Civil Society/Non-Governmental Organization, Mr Efemena Atutu who made the clarification in Asaba while speaking with newsmen, said: “I can tell you that the Delta State Government is not bankrolling anybody.

“Even if INEC is conducting the election, they accredit observers to go to the field and authenticate what is happening on the field”, adding that “pre-elections observation by the civil society shows that the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC is prepared to conduct free and fair elections.

“DSIEC has started deployment of non-sensitive materials to all Local Government Areas in the state. This goes to prove that DSIEC is committed to a transparent electoral process”.

Atulu told Deltans to disabuse their minds of any form of bias on the part of DSIEC, saying that DSIEC has accredited civil societies to serve as observers in the March 6 elections.

Disclosing that 11 organization have been dispatched to monitor the election in the 25 local government area of the state, he said; “accredited Observers go through a process of screening after they apply to DSIEC. It is left for DSIEC to give approval using its digression.

“Over 10 Civil Society Organization have been given accredited for the monitoring exercise. We ought to have more CSOs, however, due to the Covid- 19 pandemic we will settle for that number”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

