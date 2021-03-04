Delta LG polls: Vote candidates of your choice, AYF-W charges eligible voters 

Kindly Share This Story:

…expresses dissatisfaction over DSIEC’s non-assurances

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

ANIOMA Youth Forum (Worldwide), AYF-W, Thursday, told all eligible voters across the nine Local Government Areas of Anioma and the other 16 Local Government Areas of Delta State at large to come out en mass on March 6 and cast their votes for the candidates of their choices across all party lines.

AYF-W in a statement by its National President, Comrade Nnamdi Ofonye, Deputy National President, Comrade Sadik Nwachukwu, National Secretary, Frank Odum and National Publicity Secretary, Elvis Ekwukwo, said: “Without any iota of doubt, AYF-W being the umbrella body of all Anioma Youths is committed to ensuring that our youths deviate from being tools used by political racketeers who pose as leaders to harass, intimidate, maim and in some cases kill their brothers, sisters and friends for peanuts as thugs and hirelings. That narrative must stop.

“So, as we file out yet again on Saturday, AYF-W charges Anioma youths to elect only those they are sure of having the basics and willpower to pilot the affairs of the local government and outrightly resist the old fashioned imposition of stooges who will serve as a conduit for looting and sharing of our common patrimony as regrettably witnessed almost in all the Local Governments during the tenures of the immediate past Chairmen and others before them.

“On the other hand, AYF-W notes with dismay the posture of DSIEC as it concerns free and fair election come Saturday. It is worrisome that a commission saddled with such onerous responsibility has not been able to come out open and assure Deltans of its readiness to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

“It became more worrisome that despite several attempts and efforts to engage DSIEC as critical stakeholders, the commission has been evasive. Even when our application to be registered as independent observers for the exercise, DSIEC also failed to act on it leaving us with no option than to conclude that maybe, only those technically handpicked to serve their purpose might have been accredited.

“Finally, AYF-W is not unmindful of the critical roles of the security agencies in an election, hence we ask them to make professionalism their watchword all through the election periods by ensuring the safety of everyone taking part in the election while all trouble makers are dealt with severely.

“AYF-W wishes all the candidates in the election good luck as we wait to join in the victory dance but with only those credibly elected by the people”.

