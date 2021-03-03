DELTA LG POLLS: Urhobo youths call for peaceful, transparent election 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE President General of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, (Youth Wing) Worldwide, Comrade Ufuoma Duru has called on stakeholders and the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC to allow for a peaceful and transparent election in the March 6 Local Government polls in the state.

Duru who made the call while briefing newsmen, held that a peaceful electoral process was crucial in ensuring stability in the local government areas.

While expressing worry over reported cult-related killings and violence in various parts of the State, he enjoined all political actors and their supporters to refrain from the use of hate speech, intimidation and violence.

He appealed to all candidates irrespective of their political platforms, to see themselves as brothers and sisters, urging them to sustain democratic values and respect human rights by accepting the outcome of the elections in the spirit of sportsmanship.

He said; “my share responsibility is to encourage credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful elections, which is the social and civic responsibility I duly owe my people for a better society”.

Duru who spoke further told the Chairman of DSIEC, Chief Michael Ogbodu to address any challenges that may undermine the peaceful conduct of the elections ahead of time.

He said; “Chief Michael Ogbodu is a peacebuilder, a highly detribalized legal practitioner and a man whom his people hold in high esteem”, calling on the security agencies, “most especially the Police to take critical measures to prevent electoral violence and maintain the highest level of professionalism and impartiality in facilitating the electoral process”.

Duru insisted that accredited Observers and Journalists should be allowed to perform their duties, urging the police to protect the right of citizens to vote freely for candidates of their choice.

He thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for giving DSIEC free hands to conduct the elections on schedule and for not appointing caretaker committees to run the affairs of the Local Government councils.

