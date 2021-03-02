DELTA LG POLLS: Eharisi-Ayomah drums support for Ofobrukueta, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr Joe Eharisi-Ayomah, Monday told all stakeholders to join forces and work for the victory of the Chairmanship candidate of the party, Mr Victor Ofobrukueta.

Eharisi-Ayomah who stated this while chatting with our Correspondent also told the people to deliver all councillorship candidates of the party.

He said the PDP was the only party that is committed to the wellbeing of the people of the area.

He said: “there is the need for all hands to be on deck. The March 6 election is a must-win for PDP in Ethiope East Local Government Area.

“We must not allow the ugly toga of election issue to stick with us in the forthcoming election.

“Everyone in Ethiope East has put aside the ugly past and marshal all available votes for Hon. Victor Ofobrukueta. There should not be any room for divisiveness. Landslide victory should be the crossing line”.

