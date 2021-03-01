Delta LG polls can only be rigged if electorate sleep ― Omo-Agege

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ochuko Akuopha

AHEAD of the March 6 Delta State local government council polls, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, weekend, reiterated that the elections could only be rigged if electorates go to sleep, insisting that “every vote must count”.

Speaking at Oviri-Ogor, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, while commissioning a 20 lock-up-store market built by community, Omo-Agege said: “They will tell you that results are written in local government elections, that it is over. It is a lie.

“You can only write results, you can only rig elections when everybody has gone to sleep. On that day we are going to insist that everybody must cast their votes; every vote must count.”

Urging the people to vote massively for the chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ughelli North, Mrs. Ese Edijala, he said “Firm up your voices, it is very legitimate. I am not saying you should go and carry guns.

“Let everybody come out and insist that they bring all the materials to the units. If you can do this, l am confident that APC will win.”

Omo-Agege who also laid the foundation of another 20 Lock-up stores commended the executive of the Oviri-Ogor community for embarking on the self-help projects.

“This is a very special project because ideally, this would have been a project of the state government through the local government but you tasked yourselves and made it happen and I was glad when I was called to commission it and lay and foundation”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

