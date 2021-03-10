Delta LG election: Uba Michael condemns Evwreni killing, sues for peace

Kindly Share This Story:

Businessman and good governance advocate, Uba Michael has described as barbaric the killing that took place in Evwreni during the conduct of the Delta State local government election last weekend.

Vanguard reports that one person was shot dead while others sustained different degrees of injuries when armed thugs allegedly attacked voters in Evwreni town in Ughelli North Local Government.

Reacting to the development, Uba called for calm, stating that it is high time we move past do-or-die politics mentality and accept whoever the choice of voters is, as that it what true democracy is all about.

Uba said politicians must accept that voters want leaders that are accountable and responsible and would not mind voting against anyone who does not possess those qualities.

His words, “Killing of a fellow human-being for the sake of power is preposterous. I condemn the killing of Muvi Unaghe in the strongest possible language. I call on warring parties to work together in a bipartisanship, peace is non negotiable.

“The security apparatus in Delta State must also swing into action to ensure that justice is done. As a business owner and as a member of this community, I am a stakeholder, and I can tell you that violence of such nature can never lead to any benefit for us as a people and for our politics.

“I believe that, whatever our political differences, let us fight via the ballot and not via fisticuffs. The votes must also be allowed to count, and whoever wins, must reach the other party to build bridges.

“Such acts of electoral violence speaks of desperation to clinch power, and I opine that desperation must no longer be rewarded in our politics. Africa has continued to reward desperate politicians with political power, and that’s why we’re not progressing. We must reward only those who seek to serve and who qualify based on verifiable antecedents.

“I am appealing to all warring factions to please, sheath their swords, and let us continue to live in harmony.

According to an eye witness account, thugs invaded a drinking spot where voters were gathered and started shooting, killing one Muvi Unaghe on the spot while others scampered for safety with injuries.

The eye-witness said, “I was with my friends in a bar drinking and having fun when we saw a group of people coming towards us with guns. Before we knew what was happening, they started shooting at us and shot one Muvi Unaghe dead. Three of our vehicles were destroyed in the process.

“We have gone to Ughelli police station to lay a complain and they promised to arrest the suspects but up till now, nothing has been done. I ran away from the community because they are after my life while others being targeted are still at large.

When contacted, acting Police Public Relations Officer for State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe said, “We are seriously on the trail of the suspects”.

Kindly Share This Story: