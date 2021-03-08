Delta c’ttee makes all-inclusive recommendations to end Idumuje-Ugboko crisis

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize

THE Committee of Delta State Government which investigated the kingship tussle and land acquisition crisis at Idumuje-Ugboko Kingdom, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state, has concluded its assignment and made far-reaching submissions to the state government on how to bring lasting peace to the troubled domain.

Concerned women and mothers of Idumuje Ugboko had in separate letters dated October 10 and 12, 2020 protested to the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, accusing both Prince Chukwunonso Nwoko and Prince Ned Nwoko of causing tension in the community with their quest for kingship and land acquisition respectively.

The committee headed by Special Adviser to the Governor on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Chief Edwin Uzor, met with Ned Nwoko, Chukwunonso Nwoko and other stakeholders at different occasions in January.

Details of its recommendations have not been made public, but a source told Vanguard: “Both the kingship and land crisis will abate once the state government implements the report, as it is clear on who should or should not be the king and stated the truth on land acquisition.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

