Delta CJ inaugurates Olomu Magistrate’s Court, Ofuoma’s next

Kindly Share This Story:

By Akpokona Omafuaire

The Chief Judge of Delta State, Hon. Justice Marshal Umukoro yesterday in his bid to bring justice to the people of Olomu kingdom in Ughelli South Council Area inaugurated the Olomu Magistrate’s Court at Akperhe Olomu.

The Chief Judge who had inaugurated new courts during his reign said that a Magistrate’s Court has been approved and will soon be opened at Ofuoma Community in Ughelli North area.

In his speech, Umukoro said that “The decision to create Olomu Magistrate’s Court is not only to bring justice closer to the people but also has the advantage of preventing recourse to self-help by aggrieved members of the public.

“The law frowns at self-help. Therefore, I want to appeal that all persons that are aggrieved one way or the other should take advantage of the judicial process to seek redress and not to have recourse to self-help which is capable of causing the breakdown of law and order.”

The Chief Judge said that the opening of the Court has in a way brought government presence to the community and urged the leadership and youths to protect it.

Umukoro uses the opportunity to warn against frivolous remand orders. According to him, “Let me use this opportunity to remind our learned Magistrates that under the Delta State Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2016, the Court should ensure that every ex parte application for a remand of a suspect pending that advice of the Director of Public Prosecution is accompanied with a Charge Sheet detailing the particulars of the offence before a Remand Order is made.”

The Chief Judge thanked the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa for providing the environment for the judicial arm of government to develop. On his part, Mr Oviri Orakata, President General of Akperhe Olomu, commended the state government for the gesture and thanked the Chief Judge for finding the peaceful community worthy of the Court.

He also thanked profusely, His Royal Majesty, Ovie, Dr R.L. Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro I, the Ohworode of Olomu and Chief Albert Akpomudje, SAN, for their efforts and selfless contribution to see the birth of the Court.

Earlier in his address, E.S. Ayo-Okhiria, NAB Chairman Ughelli branch said that the opening of the Court is another opportunity for lawyers to practice their trade.

He commended the Chief Judge for his determination to bring justice to the people, just as he promised that the NBA will continue to collaborate with the Bench and any agency whose aim is to advance Delta State and her people.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: