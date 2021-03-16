Delta APC: Koyoyo applauds Omo-Agege, Emerhor peace move

Kindly Share This Story:

…says unity is for the party’s electoral victories

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

HOUSE of Assembly candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Ughelli South constituency, Delta State in the 2019 election, Prince Urhohro Kokoyo, has applauded the resolve of Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie OmoAgege

and a notable leader of the party, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor to put aside their differences and work towards the growth of the party in the state.

Kokoyo, in a statement, described the recent meeting of the party leaders, as timely and necessary for the unity of the party in the state, enjoining other APC leaders and party faithful in the State to embrace the unity that has been set by Omo-Agege and Emerhor.

Noting that unity was a political desideratum that would pave way for the party’s victory in the 2023 election in the State, he said; “it is a collective responsibility of both leaders and followers to reconcile every grievance so as to build a formidable party structure ahead of future elections.”

