DELSUTH lauds Okowa over provision of COVID-19 vaccine for frontliners

The Chief Medical Director, Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, Dr. Onome Ogueh, has thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ononye Mordi for their efforts in providing the COBVID-19 vaccine for frontliners.

Dr. Ogueh made the commendation during the official flag-off of the COVID -19 vaccination in DELSUTH, Oghara on Monday.

He added that the vaccine will first be given to frontliners because they are at particular risk to COVID -19.

Ogueh disclosed that 57 cases of COVID-19 were recorded among DELSUTH staff in 2020, stressing the need on strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing on face masks,

He stated that research carried out in DELSUTH revealed that preventive measures taken by DELSUTH staff was very poor, which necessitated the inauguration of a COVID-19 task force in DELSUTH.

Dr. Emmanuel Akpo, the Deputy Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (DCMAC) and the Chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force, encouraged everyone to take the vaccine.

He also introduced members of the COVID-19 Task Force, stating that their duty is to ensure that everyone is following the COVID-19 protocols including the wearing of face mask.

He gave the instruction that before anyone will be given the vaccine that he/she will log on to DELSUTH website to get a code and register their names, which will be taken to the point of vaccination so as to get vaccinated.

Dr. Michael Ibobo, a Consultant in Community Medicine Department, who worked as a frontliner at the COVID-19 centre, gave a presentation on the COVID-19 vaccination.

He gave a brief history of COVID-19, stating the types of COVID -19 vaccines available, and that the Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine which is the one we have in DELSUTH, is safe and effective.

He added that the vaccine “will break the chain of transmission around us and it is recommended to be taken in two doses; the second dose should be taken after at least 12 weeks after taking the first.”

He added that the vaccine is very safe for pregnant women to take, also disclosing that it has been approved for use in UK, Indian, Middle East.

The Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, Dr. Neku Okolugbo, gave the assurance that a team has been setup to handle any potential side effects of the vaccine on anyone.

