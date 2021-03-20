Death of escort outrider, Bello meets family, offers scholarships

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel

Touched by the death of police aide, Inspector Aminu Salihu, an escort outrider who died on Monday 15th in road accident while on duty, Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello on Saturday met with the family of the late outrider.

The Governor in an emotional laden voice described the death of Aminu as a personal huge loss, not just to his family, friends but to the nation.

“Inspector Aminu’s death came when the nation needs him most, he was a gentleman, diligent and highly professional. He brought finesse and dexterity to policing. This is a personal huge loss to me and the country at large.”He said.

Governor Bello while condoling with the deceased two wives, five children and mother in Abuja, made cash donations to the family, a promise of two houses to be delivered to the family in Kubwa area where they reside and scholarships to the children left behind by late Inspector Aminu.

In her response, the senior wife of the deceased, Martha Ode Aminu thanked the governor for identifying and standing by them at their grieving moments. Mrs Aminu who was full of emotion disclosed that their late husband had always described the governor as his source of light, noting that the governor has proven that to them at their trying moment.

“Thank you, your Excellency. Our late husband has told us several times that you are the source of his light. That you have been his hope and that we should continue to pray for you. Your Excellency, you have demonstrated what my late husband has told us about you this morning. Thank you for lightening up our grieving moods. I pray that whatever you are looking for in this life, God will grant you. No obstacle can stand your way to deprive you of your heart desires. We are very grateful to your Excellency and God Almighty will reward you”

Late Inspector Aminu Salifu was the nation’s best and most celebrated outrider for many years until his death.

