D’banj’s “Cream platform” set to give away millions of naira and brand new cars

CREAM Platform, one of Africa’s most trusted talent discovery platform, has partnered with Heritage Bank to re-launch an all new talent empowerment platform that caters for Nigeria’s creative industry in a bid to further confirm its message of visible hope for all by just dialing the *463# code on ALL NETWORKS with Millions of Naira and other prizes set to be won from March 26, 2021 all through to August 27, 2021 (5th Anniversary Grand Finale Draw)

Led by one of Africa’s finest – D’banj (real name Oladapo Oyebanjo) and Don Messini (real name Chief Damian Ifeanyi Okoroafor), CREAM Platform has built a strong reputation for producing some of the brightest talents in the country over the last couple of years such as Mr. Real, Slimcase, etc.

Other Draw Dates include: April 30th, May 28th, June 25th, July 30th and down to August 27th, 2021 which is the Grand Finale Draw Date in celebration of CREAM Platform’s 5th year anniversary.

With the partnership with Heritage Bank, prospective applicants can now heave a sigh of relief as CREAM Platform takes another dimension into the creative industry and with the March 26th CREAM Draw date set to create a moment in history, it’s safe to say that creative’s are in for a good time.

