D’banj’s cream platform and Heritage bank fulfil its promises, gives out millions to fans at March 2021 draws

CREAM Platform, Nigeria’s premiere creative reward platform officially kicked off its partnership with Heritage Bank’s YNSPYRE Initiative with the commencement of the CREAM Monthly draws on Friday – March 26th 2021, rewarding subscribers who dialed the *745*463# code, with lots of cash and other prizes.

The very epochal event held on Friday – 26th March 2021 at Heritage Bank Plc’s Building in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, had in attendance, the Chairman of CREAM Platform – Daniel Oladapo Oyenbanjo popularly called D’Banj, Chief Damian Okoroafor – CEO of CREAM Platform, George Oko-Oboh, Regional Executive, Abuja and North, Heritage Bank Plc, Isaiah Ediae – Executive at Heritage Bank Plc, Popular Nollywood Actress and Ambassador – King Tonto Dikeh and Seyi Akinrinmade – General Manager for CREAM Platform.

The event hosted by one of CREAM Platform YNSPYRE Beneficiaries – Damilola Adeyemi, had members of the press in attendance and started off on a great note with an Instagram live session with the host to usher in D’banj who was greeted with a warm welcome. Testimonials from previous CREAM beneficiaries were on display for all to see before the major events of the night happened.

The CREAM YNSPYRE Draw proper started off on a great note with random picking of numbers electronically and with some never-to-be-forgotten moments producing 5 winners who went home with the sum of N200,000 each (Two Hundred Thousand Naira Only) as well as a pledge by D’Banj to fully support their businesses and passion in a call session from D’banj to the lucky winners.

The day rounded off with 3 selected winners from CREAM Platform with HANZY a music artiste winning the Cream Top 10 category while BERRI TIGA got the winning nod based on Merit and CLARA ADEN, a visual artist was picked based on Innovation.

CREAM and YNPYRE are definitely out to leave an indelible mark in the African Creative Industry and fans can definitely partake in the goodies by just dialing *745*463# from ANY NETWORK or visit www.creamplatform.com to get a chance of WINNING!

Other Draw Dates include: April 30th, May 28th, June 25th, July 30th and down to August 27th, 2021 which is the Grand Finale Draw Date in celebration of CREAM Platform’s 5th year anniversary.

