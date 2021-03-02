Days after kidnapped schoolboys’ release, Emir of Kagara dies after 34-year reign

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi

Days after the release of kidnapped schoolboys and staff of Kagara Government Science College, the Emir of the town, Alhaji Salihu Tanko, is dead.

Aged 102, the late Emir died at the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna, Niger State Capital this morning. He was a turbaned Emir of the town in 1987 and reigned for 34 years. He was survived by two wives and fifteen children. He will be buried in Kagara by 4pm today.

