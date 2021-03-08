Dangote cement emerges best performing firm in Africa

Kindly Share This Story:



By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The Kogi State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KOCCIMA) has named the Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, as the best performing company in Africa.

The award was presented to the company in Lokoja at the weekend by the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief Edward Onoja, who represented the State Governor, Alhaji Yahyah Adoza Bello, at the Annual General Meeting(AGM) of KOCCIMA.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of KOCCIMA, Mr Victor Ibrahim, said the Dangote Cement emerged through a thorough screening process that involved 20 companies.

He said: “Our screening committee considered many criteria before Dangote Cement Plc was selected.”

According to him, the Chamber put into consideration Dangote Cement’s contributions to the state’s economy through Internally Generated Revenue(IGR), as well as its good relationship with KOCCIMA.

Mr. Ibrahim said another criterion that placed the Dangote Cement in good stead is that the company has been environmentally friendly.

“We’ve visited DCP Obajana Plant and we found it complying with global best practices when it comes to the environment. Your parking lot does not constitute any environmental danger. We also considered returns to investors, the welfare of staff, the 43km Obajana-Kabba concrete road, your good relationship with the host community and your positive image.”

He announced that the Chamber of Commerce was planning to host its Trade Fair by year-end and looking forward to collaborating with the Dangote Cement Plc.

The Deputy Governor Mr Edward Onoja expressed the appreciation of the Kogi State Government, saying the contributions of KOCCIMA and the private sector were crucial to the development of the state.

Speaking to newsmen on the sideline of the event, representative of the Dangote Cement Plc Mr Ademola Adeyemi said the company was elated and that the award will further spur it to continue its support to the state’s economy, KOCCIMA and Corporate Social Responsibility schemes.

