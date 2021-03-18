Cyberstalking: Kano court grants whistleblower, Mahdi Shehu bail

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano State has on Thursday granted bail to a whistleblower, Mahdi Shehu.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP arraigned Mahdi Shehu before the court on a six count charges bordering on cyber stalking against the Katsina State government.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa however granted the whistleblower bail in the like sum of N10 million and a reliable surety with landed property in Kano Municipal and verified residential address in Kano.

Lewis-Allagoa adjourned the case till 19th May, 2021.

Madhi Shehu who appeared before the court in clutches, neckband and pillow pleaded not guilty to the charges when the plea was read to him.

Kindly Share This Story: