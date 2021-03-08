CWG partners Surya software to hold ‘Balance Sheet of the Future’ Conference

Kindly Share This Story:

CWG Plc and its partner Surya software, a global Financial Control & Risk Management solution provider, will host key players in the Banking and Financial Services Industry to a conference on ‘Balance Sheet of the Future: Risk-Data-Analytics’ on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021.

According to the Business Director, FSI, Abayomi Olomu, the objective of the conference is to explore the role of Balance Sheet Management and Asset Liability Management in future considering the volatile and dynamic markets and how technology can be leveraged to manage these areas.

Abayomi added that Banks have increased demands to improve performance, increase transparency and comply with newer and complex regulations.

These growing demands, according to CWG Plc have necessitated Bank’s Balance Sheet Management practices to embrace advanced platforms and technologies that provide greater data navigation and analytic capabilities to manage its Risk, Returns & Capital.

“The ‘Balance Sheet of the Future’ conference amplifies CWG and Surya software’s commitment to deploy versatile solutions and technology platforms within the Nigerian and Ghanaian Financial Services market.” he asserted.

The keynote address of the event will be delivered by Her Excellency, Zainab S. Ahmed, Honorable Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Federal Republic of Nigeria. There will be a guest address from Mr. Pravat Dash, SeniorVP – Head of Market Risk, Axis Bank which is one of the top private sector Banks in India.

Some of the thought leaders from the Nigerian Banking and Financial Industry will also participate in the conference to discuss and share their views on the subject matter.

