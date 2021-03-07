Cuppy on a mission, dazzles at foundation’s Gold Dust Conference

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

The Cuppy Foundation held its much anticipated virtual conference, ‘Cuppy Gold Dust’ last month live on YouTube. Hosted by founder, Nigerian born DJ, artist and producer, Cuppy, the conference was a follow up from the Gold Gala which held in 2019 and detailed the activities of the Cuppy Foundation in the past year with funds raised.

It featured keynote addresses and panel discussions from members of the foundation’s key partner, Save The Children. Mr Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save The Children UK and members of other notable charity organizations in Nigeria gave first-hand accounts of how much they have been able to achieve in the past year with help from The Cuppy Foundation.

Since 2019, over 9000 unique persons have been reached via various programs supported by the Cuppy Foundation. Some of the ways in which impact has been made include; sponsoring several individuals with physical disabilities through higher institutions, treatment of children suffering from acute malnutrition, education for young mothers have on how to cater better for their children, refurbishment of several health facilities and supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) materials for COVID-19.

Shannon Ward, Director – Programme Development & Quality at Save the Children Nigeria, in her comments said; “Save the Children appreciates the kind of partnership we have with Cuppy Foundation and Cuppy that will enable us to ensure the progress we have achieved in child rights are not reversed but maintained and strengthened in the years to come.”

After very enlightening panel discussions, Cuppy closed the show with a standout performance of some of her biggest hits and fans favourites like Gelato, Green Light, Litty Lit & Jollof on the Jet. The Cuppy Foundation renewed its commitment to achieving its goal of tackling issues surrounding child protection, education for girls and persons with disabilities. Other charity organizations currently being supported by The Cuppy Foundation include; Angel for life foundation, The Kaffy Foundation & The Kupe Foundation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

