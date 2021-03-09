CSOs pass vote of confidence on Buhari’s administration

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu and Fortune Eromosele

A Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, on pro-democracy and anti-corruption, Citizens Watch Advocacy Initiative, CWAI, and a coalition of Civil Societies, Media Societies and Media Executives for Good Governance in Nigeria, COCMEGG, has passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The group passed the bill during a world press conference on the state of the nation in Abuja.

The Executive Secretary, CWAI, and President COCMEGG, Kenneth Aigbegbele, said that the conference was occasioned by a recently issued press statement by a self-acclaimed Coalition of 70 CSOs across Nigeria to pass a Vote of No Confidence on Buhari-led administration.

According to Aigbegbele, the Buhari-led administration has sacrificed both men and equipment to keep Nigeria safe, secure and united.

He said: “In spite of all these subterranean forces masquerading as foreign NGOs with local collaborators, aiding, abetting and inciting divisiveness, hate speech and ethnic bias amongst the populace, so as to give the dog a bad name in order to hand it.

“We want to let Nigerians know that security is on the concurrent list of the Nigerian Constitution, and, as such, everyone’s business and should not be left to the government alone.

“Therefore, these CSOs that are supposed to be partners in progress with government, have remained passive and aloof to these security challenges and allowing themselves to be used as pawns against the hard-working administration of Buhari.

“We also have it on good authority that these groups have been sponsored to stampede the government of President Buhari, whose only perceived crime is that the government has refused to play along their storyline.

“At this juncture, we still urge the government to remain steadfast, focused, and not be distracted from concentrating on its avowed agenda to safeguard lives and property in Nigeria and the delivery of good democracy dividends to the roots.

“We, therefore, after a critical evaluation and analysis of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in all ramifications, now pass a Vote of Confidence on the present administration for being alive to the primary responsibility of safeguarding lives and property across the nation.

“Most Nigerians youths are now gainfully employed across the length and breadth through the Agricultural Value Chain; many, especially women, have been empowered through the N-Power Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT, and a whole lot of successful social safety nets and initiatives which have lifted and propelled millions of Nigerians from poverty to prosperity.”

He, however, called on the international community, friends of Nigeria, politicians and well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with the government in its endeavor to protect lives and property in Nigeria.

“We also inform the world that, despite the CSOs’ insinuations, Nigeria is safe for investments as it is a choice destination and an investment haven.

“We, as well, call on the government to continue the good work in making sure that development continues to percolate to the grassroots. Security is a collective responsibility of all and as long as the President, state governors, and the security chiefs are working together assiduously.

“Nigeria will overcome the security challenges because every nation goes through different phases of challenges in becoming great. We need Nigerians to Become one, to be their brother’s keeper so as to surmount our challenges together as one nation”, he added.

