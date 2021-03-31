CSO calls for arrest of CCT chair over alleged assault of security guard in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Wednesday, called for the arrest of Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, Danladi Umar, over the alleged assault of a private security guard at the popular Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The statement which was signed by Convener, CN, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, expressed shock over alleged denial by Umar of assaulting the young man allegedly captured in a viral video by eyewitnesses.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of Concerned Nigerians for the protection of Human Rights and Rule of Law Initiative has been drawn to a press statement by the Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar denying the assault he unleashed on innocent Nigerian carrying out his duty at the Banex Plaza, Wuse 2 Abuja.

“We are surprised that the CCT chairman will blatantly deny a viral video that was captured by many witnesses. The violent attack on the private security guard is distasteful and should be condemned by all and sundry.

“We are also deeply concerned that in an attempt to exonerate Mr Umar Danladi of wrongdoing, the spokesman for the Bureau resorted to ethnic profiling by referring to concerned Nigerians who rose to the defence of the security guard that was being assaulted as “Biafran thugs”.

“Consequently, we are calling on the police to arrest and prosecute the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar, who allegedly assaulted the Nigerian citizen in the viral video.

“Political leaders are supposed to safeguard and protect the well-being of all Nigerians but not the other way round. On this basis, Danladi Umar needs to face the full wrath of the law and bear the consequences of his action.

“The police need to demonstrate that the Nigerian constitution is no respecter of any person or group of persons.”

The statement also added that violation of rights of citizens should not be handled with kid-glove, which already citizens are frustrated by the harsh economic situation in the country.

“The masses are already being tormented by the economic hardship, therefore; being assaulted by Danladi is the peak of all physical assaults”, it added.

