Internationally renowned fashion brand, Crowned Gear, is set to launch its operations in Nigeria this year after recording a successful outing on a global scale in 2020.

Crowned Gear was founded by Nigerian style icon, Tolu Ash, in 2014 but debuted in the global market officially in 2019. Since then, Crowned Gear has made a name for itself as one of the fastest rising streetwear brands in the world even as it continues to grow a community of the coolest, trendiest and most stylish people who love fashion on their own terms.

Speaking on the vision of the brand, Tolu Ash revealed that the essence of Crowned Gear is to showcase elegance and beauty in simplicity.

He said, “Crowned Gear is really one of a kind if we’re talking about fashion brands. We understand the beauty in creative simplicity and that is what we strive to show in every of our designs.”“Our goal is to design products that make our people feel like the best versions of themselves,” he said. He further explained that “the point of our creativity and design is comfort and style.

We never lose sight of these two things.”On the decision to launch the brand’s operations in Nigeria despite its impressive successes on a global scale, the CEO and founder, Tolu Ash said “It’s our executive decision.

We decided that even though we’re making good waves around the world from our online operations, we want to identify with our roots. We want the world to know who we are and where we’re from.

”Tolu Ash revealed that while Crowned Gear is enjoying the attention from fashion stakeholders around the world, the mission of the brand is to “contribute to the growth of fashion and style in Africa.

We want to inspire the entire continent to become the trendsetter in modern fashion.”Moreso, several Nigerian celebrities like Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, Mayorkun, LAX, Zlatan, Naira Marley among others have been spotted in Crowned Gear clothing on their social media platforms even as Tolu Ash hinted that the brand would soon reveal its collaborations with some of the biggest names around the world in the coming months.

As of the time of this announcement, Crowned Gear products are exclusively available for global delivery on www.crownedgear.com but Tolu Ash revealed that with the plan to officially launch in Nigeria in motion, other options will be available soon.

