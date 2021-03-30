COVID-19, Yellow Fever: Gov Ugwuanyi’s Aide takes campaign to grassroots

Kindly Share This Story:

Esther Onyegbula

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Enugu State on Inter-party Affairs, Rt. Hon. Barr. Jonathan Chukwuma has taken Covid-19 awareness campaigns to Adada zone of Uzo Uwani local government area of Enugu State.

The awareness creation which was in line with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s sensitization campaigns for the prevention of contagious diseases such as Corona virus and yellow fever was targeted at the three wards of Nkpologu, Akpugo-Ezidike and Uvuru of Adada development centre.

Speaking during the exercise, the former deputy speaker Enugu state House of Assembly urged the residents and indigenes of the development centre to ensure strict adherence to the preventive techniques of both contagious diseases, in order to protect their future and future generations.

The SPA who listed maintenance of social distancing of two metres, regular washing of hands with soap under running water, use of hand sanitizers and always wearing of their facemasks as preventive mechanisms for the global pandemic, also implored the people to replicate Gov. Ugwuanyi’s gesture in the LGA by simply obeying Government instructions.

He further enjoined them to cultivate the habit of wearing covering clothes to protect themselves from mosquito bites at night, sleep under insecticide-treated nets, clear gutters, remove stagnant water, and cover water containers.

Other preventive measures explained by the SPA included cleaning bushes around, getting vaccinated against Yello fever and Covid-19 as well as approaching the Primary health Care centre or hospital if one experiences symptoms of the two illnesses.

Barr. Jonathan further used the opportunity to express his gratitude to the Governor for his landmark projects across the LGA, while assuring him of the total support of people of the council ahead of 2023.

In his remarks, Dr. Chukwuebuka Okafor, the supervisor for the health of the local council also used the opportunity to encourage the people of the development centre to approach Nkpologu Health Centre for their vaccination against Coronavirus as the vaccines are free, safe and without adverse effects.

Highlights of the event were sharing of hand sanitizers, face masks, T-shirts, refreshments, and distribution of cash envelopes to serve as transportation fare for the participants by the former deputy speaker.

