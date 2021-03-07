COVID-19 Vaccine: Presidency dismisses fear of side effects on Buhari, Osinbajo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Presidency has again reassured Nigerians on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine administered on President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday.

The president’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, gave the assurance in a statement in Abuja on Saturday evening while reacting to press enquiries.

The statement read in part: “In response to press enquiries, I like to assure all citizens, and to dispel fears and misconceptions about the safety of the vaccine administered on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, earlier this morning.

“After he got his jab, the President felt normal and went about doing his job.

“If there are side effects that follow, we will be open about that but so far there is nothing like a side effect, serious or mild on the President. He is carrying on as normal.

“We hope this will help to send a strong message to the people, especially those grappling with hesitancy about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian leader used the opportunity to appeal to all eligible Nigerians to get the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination “so that we can be protected from the virus.”

Nigeria received 3.92 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, delivered under the international Covax scheme.

