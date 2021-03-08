COVID-19 vaccine: Kano identifies 509 health facilities for vaccination

Kindly Share This Story:

…frontline health workers, others top list on vaccination

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State government on Monday says it has identified no fewer than 509 health facilities, that will be used for administering of the COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

The state Coordinator, Technical Response Team, Dr Tijjani Hussaini, who stated this during a sensitisation meeting on roll out plan for the Covid-19 vaccination also said the Frontline health workers tops list of persons to be vaccinated in the vaccination exercise which will be carried out in four phases.

Hussaini said the second phase focuses on the remaining health workers and people above 50 years while the third phase focus on people with underlying health issues and the fourth phase focus on other target population.

A statement by Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary, to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje quoted Dr. Hussaini saying, “In Kano we have identified 509 health facilities, that will be use as COVID-19 vaccination centres.

“We will use Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital and Dala Orthopedic Hospital.”

The statement also quoted Governor Ganduje saying the state is ready to win the fight and crush the pandemic.

“COVID-19 vaccine will follow the same pattern on how to reach the public, with what was obtained during Polio vaccine. We also need to follow the same pattern with that of our effort during the first wave of the COVID-19.”

“Our health workers are well trained for that. As they are recognized to be one of the best in the country. They performed wonderfully well before and during the first wave of the pandemic. They are still sustaining the tempo,” he assured.

In his presentation, a renown Professor of Public Health, Mukhtar Gandanya, from Bayero University, Kano, titled “COVID-19 Vaccine : Facts, Misconception and Myths,” he explained that, the vaccine are safe and debunked all rumours surrounding its safety.

Meanwhile the sensitisation exercise kicked off with stakeholders in the security agencies, being one of the categories of frontline population and expected to be extended to category health related professional associations.

