Covid-19 vaccination, main condition for 2021 hajj — Saudi Health Minister

The Saudi Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, has stated that vaccination against coronavirus will be a main condition for participation in the 2021 hajj rites in the Kingdom.

Dr Al-Rabiah gave the directives via a circular on Monday evening: “You must prepare early to secure the manpower required to operate the health facilities in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, the holy sites, Madinah and the entry points for pilgrims, for the Hajj season for the current year, and to form a Corona vaccination committee for participants in the Hajj and Umrah season, and accordingly they adopted the compulsory taking of a vaccine Corona is for those wishing to participate, as it is one of the conditions for participating in the Hajj season.

According to Al-Masry Alyaom news, the Saudi Minister of Health did not disclose whether the pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom or the pilgrims inside the Kingdom will be required to take the vaccine in their countries or in the Kingdom, or whether this year’s Hajj will be limited to domestic pilgrims of all nationalities, like what happened last year.

Hajj rituals were held last year in limited numbers for those wishing to perform the rituals of Hajj of various nationalities who are inside the Kingdom, and who reached about 10 thousand pilgrims, in light of the spread of the Coronavirus.

