COVID-19: UK-firm, Knightshield, sensitises African businesses on cybersecurity 

Onyi Goldman Nwike

During the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, most businesses operating a new virtual structure discovered increased exposure to digital security threats.

In a bid to mitigate the various cybersecurity risks UK-based firm, Knightshield Services, began an awareness drive educating African entrepreneurs on how to keep their businesses safe online.

Several hundreds of entrepreneurs were also taught on how to use sophisticated blockchain-powered CCTV networks, in addition to the training on cybersecurity which are essentially based on Microsoft and AWS technologies.

Founded by Nigerian-based entrepreneur, Onyi Goldman Nwike, Knightshield’s global philanthropist activities started out of the owner’s inborn nature to help others.

Nwike who spent several years in the UK business environment before launching Knightshield continues to be one of Africa’s leading entrepreneurs and philanthropists, creating projects geared at helping the average Nigerian.

Nwike has also trained and employed hundreds of young people into cybersecurity, blockchain and logistics.

As cybersecurity continues to exist as a global business threat, Knightshield promises to take its campaign to the digital doorsteps of the average Nigerian entrepreneurs, one step at a time.

