COVID-19: Tokyo 2021 Olympics closed to foreign fans ― LOC

Japan has decided to stage this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to public concern in Japan about COVID-19, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting officials.

Kyodo said the government had concluded that welcoming fans from abroad would not be possible given public concern about the coronavirus and the detection of more contagious variants in many countries, Kyodo cited the officials as saying.

The opening ceremony will also be held without spectators, Kyodo said.

“The organising committee has decided it is essential to hold the ceremony in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima behind closed doors, only permitting participants and invitees to take part in the event, to avoid large crowds forming amid the pandemic,” Kyodo said, quoting the officials.

The Games are set for July 23 to August 8. Most Japanese people do not want international visitors to attend the Games amid fears that a large influx of visitors could spark a resurgence of infections, a Yomiuri newspaper poll showed.

The survey showed 77% of respondents were against allowing foreign fans to attend vs 18% in favour.

