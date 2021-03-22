Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku has received his first jab of the Oxford Astrazeneca COVID-19 Vaccine.

The vaccine was administered to the governor at the conference hall of the government house in Jalingo, the state capital.

Speaking shortly after receiving his first jab, Ishaku said a total of 56,250 doses of the vaccine was delivered to the state.

He also called on residents of the state to shun misconceptions about the vaccine, declaring that it is safe for use.

He also used the forum to thank the Federal Government and all frontline health workers for their effort in curtailing the spread of the Coronavirus.

He further urged traditional and religious leaders in the state to sensitize their followers on the benefit of taking the vaccine.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of health, Innocent vakkai disclosed that strategic leaders, health workers, and Security personnel are to benefit from the first phase of the vaccine roll-out program.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of Taraba state Primary Health Care Development Agency, Aminu Jauro, urged all and sundry to support the vaccine rollout program.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly Joseph Albasu Kunini, other legislative members, Commissioners among others also received their first jabs.

Vanguard News Nigeria

