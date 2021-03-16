Covid-19: Suspend Astrazeneca Vaccine for now, group urges FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Concerned Edo Citizens Forum (CECF) has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to suspend the continued use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in view of the latest development in the World where it said there are reported suspension of the use of the vaccine by some countries.

A statement Tuesday by the Convener of the group, Roy Oribhabor and Diaspora Coordinator, Fatai Efehi urged the federal government to suspend the use of the vaccine until further research is carried out on the vaccine.

A statement issued by the group said “It has become necessary to call on Nigeria Government to immediately suspend Astrazeneca Vaccine for now till further researches are carried out.

Also read:

“This call becomes pertinent in view of the latest development in the World. Because some research and reports say the vaccine is responsible for blood clotting which is detrimental to the human system.

As of now, over sixteen countries have suspended the vaccine therefore, Nigeria as a state must think otherwise to avoid unnecessary panic.

“We hereby appeal to the federal government of Nigeria to critically evaluate the reports from the Western World and As concerned citizens, we are seriously bothered about the reports hence this appeal to suspend the vaccine become necessary and pertinent to help our Government and people.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: