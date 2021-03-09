COVID-19 pandemic, most challenging for women in Nigeria – Women-in-leadership Coach

Kindly Share This Story:

A motivational speaker and women-in-leadership coach, Mrs Mofoluwaso Ilevbare, has described the COVID-19 pandemic as most challenging for women in Nigeria.

Ilevbare, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Monday, said that women had to juggle many roles at the same time, especially during the lockdown, while still keeping life going.

NAN reports that the co-author of a book: ‘Living Boldly’, spoke in commemoration of the 2021 International Women’s Day.

She said though Nigerians were not prepared for the pandemic, they had been adapting and learning new ways of staying productive and rising above limitations.

“The pandemic has drained the strength and energy of most women and left many wondering about the way forward.

“This set of women can find strength and learn new ways to forge ahead by drawing lessons from others who are doing well, in spite the challenges caused by the pandemic.

Ilevbare noted that her book: ‘Living Boldly’ would help women rise above the challenges of pandemic and navigate the ‘new normal’ successfully.

“By the time you engage the book, written by 10 women, then you will say to yourself ‘I’m not making excuses anymore”, “I’m unique and fearfully made’, ‘I’m already worthy and have nothing to prove,’” she said.

On International Women’s Day, the award-winning author challenged women to realise the power they were carrying and find the strength and courage to transform themselves, regardless of whatever they might be going through.

According to her, it is time for mothers to set the right example for their daughters, as many of them were climbing the ladder of success.

“Women should move out of their comfort zones and set higher goals that they can attain with the help of God, dedication to duties and networking.

“We may be experiencing lockdown but our minds are free. Women are resilient, courageous, have grit and can develop inner strength and unstoppable mindset to change their lots and the society at large,” she said.

Also, Dr Bunmi Akinkugbe, a public health expert and also co-author of ‘Living Boldly’ noted that women would always encounter hurdles that would challenge their comfort zones.

While recommending the book to women, in particular, she said that it was a comprehensive compilation of invaluable skills to help them manage stress and change in their careers and lives.

According to her, the book, a product of ‘Trailblazer Femme’, a female network group, will inspire and motivate career women.

