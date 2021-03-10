COVID-19 Pandemic: Kwara NCWS pleads for assistance from Govt, Others for women

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

National Council for Women Society (NCWS) in Kwara state has urged the state government and other stakeholders to assist women in the state to recover the resources they lost during the Covid-19 lockdown era, and also live their full potentials.

Mrs Ann Omoyeni, a member of NCWS and an event planner, made the call at a seminar with the theme,”Kwara state women, decent work decent life recovery” she organised for the members in Ilorin.

The seminar was funded by Kwara first lady,Dr Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq, while other logistics were provided by the NCWS.

Omoyeni, also the Managing Director of Perfect Homework International, in her address said starting from the Covid-19 lockdown era till now, women residents in Kwara state have not remained, the same again, having drained their resources during the period.

She, therefore, pleaded with the state government, the house of assembly, and other stakeholders in the state to come to their rescue, by supporting the women, with empowerment tools, funding among others to help them live their normal lives again.

According to Omoyeni” Since the Covid-19 era till date, our findings showed that women in Kwara have lost reasonable parts of their resources they depend on for survival and they have not remained the same again.

“I’m of the strong view that despite the global challenge our women in Kwara need to live their lives again, even with the full potentials.

“The essence of the seminar is, therefore, to educate the women that there can be challenges, anytime and that they must prepare for it henceforth and move on to live their lives.

“We hope to get the attention of the state government and that of the house of assembly and other philanthropists to help the women come back again by deliberately empowering them and providing them with their needed tools in their trades to survive.

“Some, women don’t need much to survive but even those ‘little’ have been eroded by Covid-19 pandemic, so we are appealing to state government authorities and other stakeholders to come to our rescue.

“If they do, the gesture would also improve the economy of the state and by extension Nigeria’s economy.”

The kwara state Chairperson of NCWS, Hajia Zainab Audu in her remark also expressed the urgent need for the stakeholders in kwara state to help women live their lives again, following the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Government can do a lot by giving women empowerment materials, like machines, tools, and even funding to help them overcome the pandemic.

“Covid-19 can’t come and leave us like that, we need support and very urgently too. Our members who fry Bean cake, puff puff, and other petty trading don’t need much and they are in large numbers. We need government help.” she said.

The representative of Kwara state first lady and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Women Affairs, Hajia Afusat Nike Ibrahim commended the initiative of the sponsor and also appreciate the concern of NCWS.

She expressed hope that the women benefited immensely from the seminar and assured participants that their concerns would be made known to the governor’s wife for attention.

