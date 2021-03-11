COVID-19: Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe, effective, says NPHCDA

Kindly Share This Story:

*Allays fears over fears on danger of ABV5300 vaccines

*We’re awaiting investigation on alleged side effects, says agency

By Joseph Erunke

THE National Primary Health Care Development Agency had assured that contrary to claims of danger in the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines,the vaccines were safe for use.

This was as it expressed concerns over claims in the Safety of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Vaccine, saying so far,the side effects of the vaccines were miled.

The agency, in a statement by its Head, Public Relations Unit,Mohammad Ohitoto,said:”We are aware of precautionary concerns that have been raised regarding one specific batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, namely ABV5300.”

“We understand that investigations are being conducted to determine if the batch is in any way linked to an observed side effect,”it added.

The agency said,” While we await the outcome of the investigations, it is important to clearly state that Nigeria did not receive any doses from the batch of vaccines which is at issue.”

The statement read in full: “Vaccinations in Nigeria started earlier this month and we have not observed any similar adverse reactions.

“All side effects reported by those who have been administered the vaccine have been mild.

“We are satisfied that the clinical evidence indicates the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to be safe and effective.

“Our assessment is in line with countries such as Spain and the UK who have indicated that they will continue to administer the vaccine, because it remains an important tool to protect against COVID-19.

“The safety of vaccines delivered to Nigeria is paramount to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. For this reason, it has enhanced multi-sectoral collaboration among stakeholders and technical entities such as the FMOH, NPHCDA, NAFDAC, WHO and UNICEF whose cooperation ensures the highest global standards are met for vaccines delivered to Nigeria before they are distributed to Nigerians.

“Clear, rigorous protocols are being followed to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

“We are continuing to monitor the developments regarding ABV5300 batch and will share further information as it becomes available.

“In the meantime, we encourage Nigerians who are among those being prioritized in the current phase to continue their confidence and enthusiasm for our vitally important national vaccine program. Together, we can save life.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

