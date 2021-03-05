Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Vice Chancellor of Adeleke University, Professor Solomon Adebiola, has disclosed that a covid-19 vaccine developed by Nigerian scientists is currently at the clinical trial stage.

He added that the vaccine, which was recognised by the World Health Organisation and supported by the Federal Ministry of Health was developed by a scientist from Adeleke University, Dr Oladipo Kolawole, in collaboration with others from five other universities in the country.

Addressing journalists at the university’s senate building in commemoration of the institution’s ten years anniversary, Professor Adebola said the candidate vaccine was one of the two from Africa and the only one from Nigeria, which was recognised by World Health Organisation, (WHO).

“Presently, the vaccine is at clinical trial stage, where we are experimenting with animals before it moves to human trial. The scientist leading the research is from Adeleke University, Dr Oladipo Kolawole, with the collaboration of scientists from other universities, including Precious Cornerstone, University of Ilorin, Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, Obafemi Awolowo University and Elizade University”.

The Team’s Deputy Coordinator, Professor Olubukola Oyawoye said the vaccine meets the international requirement, adding that its ribonucleic acid separation was done at a United States of America molecular laboratory.

Speaking on the university’s achievement within a decade, the Vice Chancellor said it has graduated 1863 students since 2015 while its 30 courses across six faculties were fully accredited.

The university which commenced lecture activities on October 30, 2011, according to Professor Adebola is focused on medical college for Medicine, Pharmacy, Pharmacology, Physiotherapy in its second phase developmental plan.

“The Covid-19 pandemic which grounded academic activities in Nigeria and other parts of the World brought out a strand of ingenuity in us.

“With the aid of ICT, the university switched over to online teaching… Based on that achievement, the University has voted that teaching and examination for General Education Courses will be conducted via online Computer Based Test and this will be extended to other programmes in due course”, he added.

