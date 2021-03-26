Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: NCDC announces 149,882 recoveries as at March 25

On 10:24 amIn Healthby
Kindly Share This Story:
We received over 580,000 COVID-19 related phone calls in nine months — NCDC
Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, NCDC DG.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that the number of COVID-19 recoveries from 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stood at 149,882 as it announced 97 new cases. 

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

It also said that it managed 1,015 community recoveries in FCT and 10 community recoveries in Akwa Ibom State in line with its guidelines.

The agency said that the data  from the FCT were recorded over the last two days.

It said that 1,156 people were successfully treated and discharged from different isolation centres across the country in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that the 97 new cases brought the total number of infections in the country to 162,275.

It stated that the new infections were registered from 14 states and the FCT with Lagos state recording 50 cases, Kaduna 12, FCT 10 and Bayelsa 8. 

Other states were:  Imo 3, Kwara 3, Bauchi 2,  Osun 2, as well as Akwa Ibom, Edo, Kano, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau, and Zamfara with one case each.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kidnap FCTA staff, 3 others, demand N50m ransom

The agency said that there were 11,421 active cases in the country in the last 24 hours.

It, however,  reported additional five COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,036.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country’s daily new cases continued to follow a downward trajectory from an all-time high of 2,314 of new positive cases on Jan. 22, to 86 cases as of March 21.

NAN recalls that the country have tested  1,727, 467  people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!