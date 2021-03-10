COVID-19: Nasarawa begins vaccination of frontline workers

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nasarawa State Government has begun the vaccination of its frontline medical workers against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Ibrahim Adamu, Director of Public Health, Ministry of Health, said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lafia.

NAN reports that the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, had earlier on Tuesday confirmed the delivery of 61,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the state.

Adamu said that he was the first healthcare worker in the state to be vaccinated, adding that many were still being vaccinated at the time of filing this report.

He described the vaccines as very safe, adding that healthcare workers and members of the public should avail themselves of the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Mr Ahmed Yahaya, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, said that Gov. Abdullahi Sule and Akabe would be vaccinated on March 10.

The commissioner stated that vaccination centres were established in the 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, to make the exercise a success.

Vanguard News Nigeria

