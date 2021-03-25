COVID-19: Group clears air on Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, urges citizens to support NPHCDA’s efforts

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Vanguard for Covd-19 Vaccine Administration and Advocacy says there is no need for panic over the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, assuring Nigerians that it is safe and effective for the cure of the coronavirus.

The group, which gave this assurance at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risk or any side effects it may pose.

It also hailed the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), at the forefront of the distribution, administration and sensitisation of Nigerians on the vaccine.

Recall that several European countries recently stopped the administration of the vaccine over reports of blood clots in recipients.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), World Health Organisation and other global health bodies have, however, dispelled fears against the shot which provides “100% efficacy over severe or critical disease and hospitalization.”

And after an independent analysis, the National Vanguard for Covd-19 Vaccine Administration and Advocacy also submitted that the vaccine is safe for Nigerians.

In his address, the group’s Director of Publicity and Enlightenment, Nathaniel Agada, frowned at Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State over his approach to the contagion and vaccines.

Citing Covid-skeptic late Tanzanian President, Joseph Magufuli, as an reference, Agada said the governor is misguided and his “myopic decision” can only bring misfortune to him and his people.

While urging all patriotic citizens to show support for NPHCDA’s efforts, the group added that everyone must be vaccinated for their own safety.

