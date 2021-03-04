COVID-19: Grade level 12 civil servants, others, to remain at home – FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

As part of efforts to continue to checkmate the spread of coronavirus in the country, the federal government has extended the work-from-home directive to civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below, till the end of March.

In circular titled ‘Stay-At – Home Directive continues ref -HCSF/3065/VOL.I/83,” the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan said the latest directive was in adherence to the advice of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Thursday, Abdulganiyu Aminu, Director, Pres and Public Relations, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, quoted Dr. Yemi-Esan as saying the downward trend in the number of reported cases must be sustained; hence the extension of the work-from-home directive.

The Head of Service also emphasized the need for all public servants to continue to ensure strict compliance with the existing guidelines on the prevention and spread of COVID-19, and directed all Permanent Secretaries and chief executive officers to bring the content of the circular to concerned persons for immediate and strict compliance.

Vanguard News Nigeria

