Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: Grade level 12 civil servants, others, to remain at home – FG

On 2:04 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
FG approves deployment of 9 Perm Secs
Acting Head of Service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan

By Dirisu Yakubu

As part of efforts to continue to checkmate the spread of coronavirus in the country, the federal government has extended the work-from-home directive to civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below, till the end of March.

In circular titled ‘Stay-At – Home Directive continues ref -HCSF/3065/VOL.I/83,” the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan said the latest directive was in adherence to the advice of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

READ ALSO: We’ll permit crossover nights under strict COVID -19 protocols – Makinde

In a statement made available to newsmen, Thursday, Abdulganiyu Aminu, Director, Pres and Public Relations, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, quoted Dr. Yemi-Esan as saying the downward trend in the number of reported cases must be sustained; hence the extension of the work-from-home directive.

The Head of Service also emphasized the need for all public servants to continue to ensure strict compliance with the existing guidelines on the prevention and spread of COVID-19, and directed all Permanent Secretaries and chief executive officers to bring the content of the circular to concerned persons for immediate and strict compliance.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!