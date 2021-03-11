COVID-19: Governor Umahi, Wife, Deputy take AstraZeneca vaccine

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State alongside his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, Thursday took AstraZeneca vaccines, after officially receiving the 46,090 doses allocated to the State.

The Governor’s wife, Chief Mrs Rachel Umahi, and the wife of his Deputy, Mrs Ethel Igwe, and other top government officials were also vaccinated.

Umahi who spoke shortly after being vaccinated, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for showing true leadership by first taking the vaccine alongside other top Federal Government officials.

He added that “Governors have started following suit (taking the vaccine), and what we are doing is to inculcate confidence in our citizens, considering the level of fake news surrounding this vaccination.”

He further commended the presidential taskforce on COVID-19 led by the Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha, for the wonderful work they were doing.

Umahi said: “Let me publicly acknowledge that we have gotten a total of 46,090 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines for Ebonyi State, which means we are expected to vaccinate 46,090 people in Ebonyi State.

“Let me thank Mr President, who is so concerned about the health of our people, and who made all the efforts to get this vaccine. There has been a lot of fake social media news concerning this vaccine but the beauty is that Mr President has proven leadership by taking the first shot with the Vice President and other senior Government officials.



“I want to also commend the Chairman of Taskforce of COVID-19, the Secretary to the Government, His Excellency Boss Mustapha, for a very wonderful work he is doing with his team including Minister of Health, the Coordinator, and the DG of NCDC.

“The Good news is that we carry out an average of 50 tests in Ebonyi and in the past one week we have been getting like 49 negative and one positive. We are not going to soft-pedal until everyone is free of this pandemic. That’s when all of us can be said to be free of it.

“But let me say that myself, the deputy Governor have publicly taken this vaccine. Our wives will also do that. This vaccination is not compulsory, but what is compulsory is that you must observe the COVID-19 protocols.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

