COVID-19 : Ekiti EXCO commences phased return to physical meetings

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ekiti State Executive Council (EXCO), has commenced a phased return to physical meetings, almost a year after it adopted virtual meetings in line with the social distancing protocols of the COVID-19 since April 8, 2020.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Akin Omole, Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

He said that the hybrid model was adopted during the last EXCO meeting on Wednesday, March 10, in which 10 members of the State Executive Council attended in person, while others linked up virtually.

“This is coming barely three days after all public officers on Grade Levels 02-12, who are hitherto working from home, were directed to return to their desks.

“This is also part of the state government’s evidence-based approach to managing the pandemic.

“During the EXCO meeting, Gov Kayode Fayemi and his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, led the other EXCO members to publicly receive their vaccinations, and subsequently inaugurated the vaccination campaign at a ceremony in Ado-Ekiti.

“The current administration is committed to ensuring equitable access to the vaccine, across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state with the prioritization of frontline health workers,” he said.

The statement explained further that “the government will continue to lead as a model sub-national administration, with integrated and holistic responses to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and cushioning its economic impact on the people.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: