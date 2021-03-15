COVID-19: Edwin Clark, family members take AstraZeneca vaccine

Kindly Share This Story:

As Clark Commends Buhari, Presidential Task Force (PTF) team, Urges Nigerians to take the Vaccine

Pleads with Nigerians to unite and fight the menace of insecurity

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark yesterday took the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Speaking shortly after being vaccinated at his Asokoro residence, Abuja yesterday, the Elderstateman who disclosed that he will be 94 years in May this year, said that he was eager to receive the vaccine upon its unveiling in Nigeria despite the fears expressed in some quarters.

According to him, it has become very imperative to ensure that Nigeria is healthy and by implication regains its economic footing by taking the Vaccine to nip in the bud, the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, even as he also urged Nigerians to unite and fight the menace of insecurity, saying, “I pray that all Nigerians in similar ways, come together to solve the problem of security in this country.

“We can do it. Once we put our hands together, no one man can do it alone. All of us should put our heads together because we have no other country to go to. What can we do to have a country we came be proud of.”

Clark who took the Vaccine alongside his family members, his staff, former Director, Broadcast Monitoring, National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Mac Emakpore, and Mrs Tokoni God knows Igali, urged Nigerians not to shy away from taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

He however hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force (PTF) led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Boss Mustapha, for the wonderful work they are doing and on their handling of the pandemic in the country, stressing that the lockdown which they declared helped to arrest the situation.

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, and teal of Vaccinators to carry out the Vaccination on the Ijaw leader in his house were led by the Acting Executive Secretary of FCT Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Iwot Ndaeyo Akpan.

Clark noted that the economic impact of the virus has crippled many countries which might require about 40 years for some to recover.

The South-South Leader on why he took and made it public that he did it publicly “to demonstrate to people that the vaccine is safe.

“I have taken it and I’m appealing to every Nigerian this is the occasion to take it.

“When they said the vaccines were coming, there were a lot of arguments everywhere some said don’t take Johnson and Johnson; don’t take the one from America the temperature will not be cold enough.

“I said whichever you bring to this country I will take it. If there is no good health, don’t neglect good health it will affect the economy of the country.

“We are lucky. Countries are paying so much money. Some have gone down to the level for the next 40 years they may not recover from it.

“Luckily, we are not at that level. The Ebola, some of these things that happened before in this country we have been very good in treating them.”

The Elderstateman who also urged Nigerians to unite and fight the menace of insecurity, said, “I pray that all Nigerians in similar ways, come together to solve the problem of security in this country.

Clark who also urged Nigerians to unite in order to tackle the insecurity crisis, said, “I pray that all Nigerians will come together to solve the problem of security ravaging the country we can do it. No one man can do it. We have no other country to go to.

Clark who also recounted how he contracted the COVID-19 virus, said that he contracted the virus after his niece paid him a visit from Delta State, adding that despite his insistence on her staying in isolation for three days in the guest house she came down with the virus which spread to other members of the household including him.

In his remarks, Acting Executive secretary of FCT Primary Health Care Biar6, Dr Iwot Ndaeyo Akpan disclosed that “1670 people have been vaccinated” in the FCT as of yesterday noting that up till date “there has been no need for extra care.”

On the concerns raised over the efficacy of AstraZeneca vaccine, the Executive Secretary who noted that it remains safe for use in Nigeria said that the minister of the FCT and other top prominent Nigerians have taken the vaccine, adding there is “No side effect yet from all those that have taken the vaccine.”

Akpan who noted that the board was driving the process of vaccinating the populace in FCT to ensure that the target groups that needed the vaccine had access to it, said, The target for FCT in 2021 is one million that is 40 per cent of the population that is supposed to be vaccinated this year. Next year we have 30 per of the population.

“For 2021 and 2022, we expect to vaccinate 70 per cent of the target population”.

Akpan further said that the first dose wasn’t just enough if the second dose was not taken, adding, “So the essence of appropriate registration is to enable one complete the cycle and be fully immunised so that you can now live the very free life that one won’t be scared of CoronaVirus ”

Recall that Nigeria, on March 2, took delivery of nearly four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered to the country in batches over the next few months.

The vaccines are being provided by COVAX, an unprecedented global effort to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Vanguard News Nigeria

